Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after buying an additional 444,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after buying an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,646.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 327,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

