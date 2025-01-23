24,468 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.47. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

