UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,811 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

