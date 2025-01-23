UMB Bank n.a. Has $221,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

