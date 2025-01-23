1,111 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.96.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

