Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $382.82 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.63. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

