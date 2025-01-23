UMB Bank n.a. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,233,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,017,000 after buying an additional 145,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shopify by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,248,000 after acquiring an additional 484,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $120.72.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

