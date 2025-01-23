Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.