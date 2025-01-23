Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 57 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $358.63 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.09 and a 12-month high of $364.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average of $294.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.74.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

