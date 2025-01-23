Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

TFC stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

