Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.