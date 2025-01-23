Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.