Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,086 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 190,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 4.2 %

Sempra stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

