Talbot Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Talbot Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.1% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 71,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.