Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,210 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $192,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

