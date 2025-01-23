7,020 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Okta by 639.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 900.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,949 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,213. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

