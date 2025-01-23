City State Bank Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 86,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 129,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 449,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 411,379 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $235.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.