Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 9th Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 371,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,388,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $235.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

