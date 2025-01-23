HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $8,382.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,800.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,558.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,870.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,531.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.