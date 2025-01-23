Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $235.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.