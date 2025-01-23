Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $235.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

