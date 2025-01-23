HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

