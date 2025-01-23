Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 554,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

