Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 429 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

