Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

