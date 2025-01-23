VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 80.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 748,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

