Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $100.65 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

