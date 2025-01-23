Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

