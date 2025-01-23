Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,402 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $8,414,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.4 %

PMAR opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

