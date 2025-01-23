Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 251,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.