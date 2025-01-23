Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 189,180 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 177,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 104,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

