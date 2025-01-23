UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $925.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $942.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $18,826,100 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

