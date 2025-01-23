UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,654 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UBER opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

