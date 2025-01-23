Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 30,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

DVN opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

