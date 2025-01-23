Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $363.93

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $260.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.05. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,156 shares of company stock worth $8,955,473 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

