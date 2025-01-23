Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 222.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.