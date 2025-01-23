Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSS opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

