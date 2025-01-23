T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

