Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Workday by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Workday by 61.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $253.48 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.