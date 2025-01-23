Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner
Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:IT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.