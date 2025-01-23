UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,071 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

