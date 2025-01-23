Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Reduced by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

