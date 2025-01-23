Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS KOCT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

