Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $271.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

