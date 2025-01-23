Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $423,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.