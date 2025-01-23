Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,647 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 788.77 and a beta of 1.54. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

