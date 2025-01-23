Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

