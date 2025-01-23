Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,371,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 55.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $345.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.76 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.73 and a 200 day moving average of $356.13.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

