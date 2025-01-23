Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

