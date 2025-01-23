Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.

